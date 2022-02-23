All eyes on Moderna's Q4 results and what lies ahead in 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.81 (+1521.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.73B (+1079.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MRNA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The company's stock declined -17.89% on Nov. 4, the day it reported its Q3 results, which failed to beat analysts' estimates. The company had also slashed the full year forecast for product sales.

Earlier in February, Moderna's mRNA vaccine peer Pfizer missed revenue expectations for Q4 despite an earnings beat. Pfizer also set the 2022 guidance lower than the consensus.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of MRNA, PFE and BNTX:

In December 2021, it was reported that Moderna had lost more than 50% or nearly $100B of its market cap since reaching a peak in August.

Moderna's Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan had also noted that COVID pandemic may shift to endemic in 2022.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is bolstering is commercial presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The company has also signed agreements with Thermo Fisher and Rovi for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine SPIKEVAX has won full approval from the U.S. FDA and the U.S. CDC. In November 2021, the FDA approved the company's booster dose for all adults.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine was granted granted provisional registration in Australia for use in children aged 6 to 11 years. Japan has authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as booster shot.

According to a CDC study, mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna become less effective after four months, but still provide significant protection against hospitalization.

The company is also planning a Omicron-specific booster shot by August.

In December 2021, Moderna said that a third dose of its vaccine increased immune responses against the Omicron variant compared with two doses in lab tests.

The company also expects to report data on its COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old in March.

Beyond COVID-19 vaccine:

Moderna is going to begin a phase 3 trial of its RSV vaccine candidate. The company is also expanding its mRNA pipeline with three new development programs:herpes simplex virus vaccine candidate mRNA-1608; varicella-zoster virus vaccine candidate mRNA-1468 to reduce the rate of shingles; and a new checkpoint cancer vaccine candidate mRNA-4359.