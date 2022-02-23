Will Q4 results give buoyancy to Block?

Feb. 23, 2022

  • Block (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (+28.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

