Will Q4 results give buoyancy to Block?
Feb. 23, 2022 12:14 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Block (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Stock dropped about 50% over the last three months amid fintech revaluation.
- At the start of the month, JP Morgan gave it a bullish rating on Afterpay pay.
- Comparative rating of the stock against its peers.
- Among peers, Visa (NYSE:V) scaled about 5% during afterhours for beating consensus and strong guidance.
- Whereas, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) slipped marginally during premarket trade, as numbers topped consensus.
- Sell rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Block Inc shares could dive below a key $100 support level and head much lower to $80 in the near term.'