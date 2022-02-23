The Federal Aviation Administration is set to issue a directive warning that 5G wireless operations could impact radio altimeters in most Boeing (BA +0.5%) 737 aircraft and affect crew workload and plane landings, Reuters reports.

"Radio altimeters cannot be relied upon to perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations in the 3.7-3.98 GHz frequency band (5G C-Band)," according to the directive, which affects Boeing 737s except its 200 and 200-C series.

"During approach, landings and go-arounds, as a result of this interference, certain airplane systems may not properly function... which could result in reduced ability of the flight crew to maintain safe flight and landing of the airplane," the FAA reportedly said in the notice.

Boeing shares fell nearly 5% in Tuesday's trading as investors viewed the company as particularly vulnerable to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.