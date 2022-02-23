Canada's Algernon Pharmaceuticals files to uplist to Nasdaq
Feb. 23, 2022 11:51 AM ETAGNPFBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Canada’s Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has filed to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and hold an initial public offering.
- In a filing, Algernon said it completed a 100-for-1 reverse stock split in November. The size and pricing of the US listing have yet to be determined.
- Algernon shares are currently traded over the counter in the US under the symbol AGNPF. The stock closed at $4.70 on Tuesday.
- The biotech group reported a net loss of $7.7M with no revenue for the year ended Aug. 31, 2021.
- Algernon repurposes existing drugs and compounds by developing new formulations and seeking out new regulatory approvals. The company specializes in seeking regulatory clearances for drugs that have been approved for use in other countries.
- The company’s lead compound is NP-120, a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.