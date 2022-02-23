ACM Research Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+134.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.53M (+96.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACMR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.