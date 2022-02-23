Air Transport Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $476.37M (+19.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATSG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.