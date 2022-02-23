Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.63M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.