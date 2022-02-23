What to expect from zero emission vehicle maker Nikola's Q4 2021 Earnings?
Feb. 23, 2022 12:28 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)USAKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19M.
- The company has received orders totaling close to 600 BEVs and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Based on this estimate, the company is now projected for close to $3B in revenue by FY2025 but not expected to be profitable until then.
- The company in December signed a Letter of Intent with Heniff Transportation for the delivery of 100 trucks. 10 are expected to be delivered in 1H2022 and the remaining 90 will be delivered once Heniff assess the success rate of integrating them into their fleet.
- During the quarter, Nikola agreed to pay the SEC a $125M penalty to settle actions taken during Trevor Milton's control of the company. The penalty has to be made in five installments over the next two years. The first installment will be paid by the end of 2021, and the remaining installments will be paid semiannually through 2023.
- Over the last 1 year, NKLA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company yesterday announced the appointment of former Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller as President of Nikola Motor to help scale truck production.
- Last month, the company announced deal with SAIA to buy or lease 100 BEVs and also signed an agreement with USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) for purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers. The agreement also includes the option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.
- Since the start of 2022, stock slipped 25% and have underperformed the broader market index: