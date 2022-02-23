Upland Software Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.44M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.