Collegium Pharmaceutical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCollegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+420.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.53M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COLL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.