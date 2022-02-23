Century Aluminum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (compared to -$0.32 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $706.85M (+81.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CENX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.