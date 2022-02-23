Whiting Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:02 PM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (compared to $1.46 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.86M (+58.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.