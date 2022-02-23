Cutera surges as Wall Street welcomes Q4 revenue beat

Feb. 23, 2022 12:02 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Cutera (CUTR +10.0%) has added more than a tenth to its market cap on Wednesday after the maker of laser hair removal systems reported a strong revenue beat with its Q4 2021 financials.

Driven mainly by ~56% YoY growth in the North American Capital Equipment division, revenue for the quarter climbed ~31% YoY to $65.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~57% YoY to $231.3M.

“I am particularly encouraged that our North American Capital business eclipsed Pre-Covid levels and delivered 56% growth in the quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Mowry remarked.

“We anticipate that this top-line momentum will continue as we move through the year, driven by our growing capital equipment pipeline and the strong ongoing patient demand,” he added.

However, the company reported $3.9M of net loss during the quarter compared to $2.2M net income in the prior-year period as operating expenses climbed ~51% YoY to $40.2M. Meanwhile, the full-year net income reached $2.1M from $23.9M net loss in 2020 as gross margin improved to ~58% from ~51% in the previous year.

The guidance for 2022 stands at $255M – $260M on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of the Acne device program for which the company expects to invest $15M – $20M during the year subject to the timing of U.S. regulatory feedback.

Commenting on the results, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen notes that Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is still in its early stages of value creation. Potential upward revisions to earnings estimates in 2022 could further move its shares higher, she added, retreating the Overweight rating and $62 per share target for the stock.

Meanwhile, Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti is encouraged by the company’s recurring revenue, which grew ~12% YoY and ~61% for the quarter and full year, respectively. As a percentage of sales, the full-year recurring revenue stood at ~40%, up from ~19% in 2018, Chief Financial Officer of Cutera (CUTR) Rohan Seth noted at the earnings call. “Our long-term target remains to exceed 50% of total revenues and we are very pleased with the progress we made last year,” he added.

Based on five ratings, Cutera (CUTR) commands a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street currently.

