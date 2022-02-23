United Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:05 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $427.59M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.