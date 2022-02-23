Why is Lowe's rallying today? Home improvement demand is still strong

Lowe's Companies (LOW +3.2%) gained on Wednesday after expressing enough confidence in the home improvement market to boost its full-year guidance. The strong Q4 report turned in by Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) displayed strong execution against a tricky macro backdrop and also allayed some fears on Wall Street on a post-pandemic letdown in demand.

Bank of America analyst Elizabeth Suzuki's breakdown: "While we continue to expect a deceleration in home improvement spending growth following two record-setting years, we do still expect 2022 to be a year of positive growth, as demand for renovation remains elevated, the backlog of professional projects remains bloated, and a large portion of the US (and Canadian) populations continue to spend more time and money at home than pre-COVID."

LOW is one of the hardline retailers that stands out to BofA as being particularly attractive in the current environment due to its combination of opportunity for market share gains, idiosyncratic margin growth, share repurchase capacity and dividend growth.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Lowe's is flashing Strong Buy.