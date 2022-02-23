South Jersey FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:06 PM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- South Jersey (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-67.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.