MP Materials Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.22 and the consensus revenue estimate is $91.75M (+117.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
