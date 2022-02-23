OGE Energy FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:08 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (+35.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OGE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.