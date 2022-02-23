MoneyGram Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.95M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.