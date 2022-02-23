Autohome Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:08 PM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-63.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.9M (-30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.