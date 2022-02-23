Teck Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:09 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.38 (compared to C$0.46 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.62B (+80.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.