Stericycle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:09 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $662.25M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.