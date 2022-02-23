Alarm.com Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.52M (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.