SeaWorld Entertainment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:10 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+155.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.05M (+121.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SEAS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.