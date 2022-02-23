SpartanNash Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:10 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-39.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.