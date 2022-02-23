NetEase Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:11 PM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (compared to $0.36 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.82B (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.