Axon Enterprise Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.17 (-83% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $202.65M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Stella Mwende wrote with Hold rating, "Axon Enterprise: Expansion Against Lower Sales Hindering Robust Earnings".