Discovery A Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:12 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.