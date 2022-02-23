BioNTech a buy at Wainwright, but price target lowered on long-term vaccine sales
Feb. 23, 2022 12:15 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- H.C. Wainwright is maintaining its buy rating on BioNTech (BNTX -3.5%), but is lowering its price target due to concerns on long-term sales of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
- The firm now has a price target of $339, down from $366 (~126% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- "While we believe that continuing expansion of vaccine authorizations into younger populations, the continued deployment of booster vaccines due to waning anti-SARSCoV-2 vaccine-induced immunity over time, and the possible near-term availability of an Omicron-specific vaccine may all buoy vaccine sales near-term, the possibility of transition to endemic status for the COVID-19 pandemic poses a long-term risk to the Comirnaty franchise because this may reduce population willingness to endure frequent vaccine shots," said analyst Robert Burns.
- While the demand for the shots, which are marketed with partner Pfizer (PFE -0.4%), may still persist as the pandemic enters the endemic stage, it could became substantially lower, he added.
