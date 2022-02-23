Teleflex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:15 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.6M (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.