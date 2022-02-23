Ovintiv Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.64 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.93B.
- Over the last 2 years, OVV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
- SA contributor The Value Portfolio recently wrote "Ovintiv Can Drive Continued Shareholder Returns", rating the stock Buy.