Elanco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:18 PM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (compared to $0.12 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (vs. $1.14B prior year quarter).
- Over the last 2 years, ELAN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.