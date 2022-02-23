Southwestern Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.28 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.52B (+95.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.