SunOpta Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:19 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.15M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STKL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.