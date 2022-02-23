Camping World stock falls 5% despite Q4 revenue soaring 21% Y/Y
- Camping World (CWH -5.3%) stock declined despite Q4 revenues beat analysts' estimates.
- Q4 revenue rose 21.5% Y/Y to $1.38B. Gross profit rose 28.2% Y/Y to $484.62M; while gross margin was 35.2%, an increase of 184 basis points.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.90 in Q4 2021, compared to $0.48 in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 44.2% Y/Y to $131.54M.
- For the full year 2021:
- Revenue rose 26.9% Y/Y to $6.91B. Gross profit grew 44.3% Y/Y to $2.46B; 2021 gross margin was 35.5%, an increase of 427 basis points.
- Vehicle inventories were $1.5B, an increase of $645.8M.
- New vehicle inventories grew by $417.8M to $1.1B. Used vehicle inventories were $406.4M, an increase of $228.1M.