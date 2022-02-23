Wayfair Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:24 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.70 (compared to $1.24 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.