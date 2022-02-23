Tenneco sale to Apollo good read through for ICE-leveraged peers Dana, BorgWarner
Feb. 23, 2022 12:25 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), DAN, BWAMTOR, CMI, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco's announced $20/share sale to private equity firm Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) reads well for ICE-leveraged peers Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), according to a Wells Fargo analyst.
- The deal also follows Cummins (NYSE:CMI) deal to purchase Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Monday for a total value of about $3.7B.
- "This goes to show that ICE assets still carry tremendous value in the short- to midterm as cash-generative assets," Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan, who has an overweight rating on Tenneco and a $22 price target, wrote in a note.
- The all-cash transaction for Tenneco will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on Monday.
- Dana (DAN) shares fell 6.3%, while BorgWarner (BWA) rose 1.6%.
