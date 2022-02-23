Tenneco sale to Apollo good read through for ICE-leveraged peers Dana, BorgWarner

Feb. 23, 2022 12:25 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), DAN, BWAMTOR, CMI, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

BorgWarner technical center. BorgWarner designs and builds transmissions as well as components for electric vehicles.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tenneco's announced $20/share sale to private equity firm Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) reads well for ICE-leveraged peers Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), according to a Wells Fargo analyst.
  • The deal also follows Cummins (NYSE:CMI) deal to purchase Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Monday for a total value of about $3.7B.
  • "This goes to show that ICE assets still carry tremendous value in the short- to midterm as cash-generative assets," Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan, who has an overweight rating on Tenneco and a $22 price target, wrote in a note.
  • The all-cash transaction for Tenneco will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on Monday.
  • Dana (DAN) shares fell 6.3%, while BorgWarner (BWA) rose 1.6%.
  • Earlier, Dana GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.08, revenue of $2.27B beats by $90M; initiates FY22 guidance.
  • Recall Monday, Auto suppliers get a jolt after blockbuster Cummins-Meritor deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.