Schrödinger Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $36.8M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SDGR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Brick By Brick Capital recently wrote with Strong Buy rating, "Schrödinger: Conviction Remains High, Q4 Report And Guidance Will Be Critical".