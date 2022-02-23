Auto supplier stocks rally after Tenneco attracts buyout offer at 100% premium

Feb. 23, 2022

gradyreese/E+ via Getty Images

Auto supplier stocks outperformed on Wednesday after another blockbuster M&A deal was announced with Apollo Global acquiring Tenneco (TEN +93.3%) for $7.1B. Yesterday, Cummins (CMI -2.4%) swallowed up Meritor (MTOR +0.3%) in another eye-opening combination.

The deal premium for Tenneco was 100% over the closing price yesterday. Apollo may have been attracted by Tenneco shares trading with a 4.7X PE multiple and 0.32 EV/sales multiple.

Notable sector gainers include Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +18.4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +10.6%), Visteon (VC +4.9%), Stoneridge (SRI +3.2%), Strattec Security Corporation (STRT), Adient (ADNT +2.3%) and Magna International (MGA +2.2%). Those gains arrived with the S&P 500 Index down slightly on the day.

Dig into details on the Tenneco-Apollo deal.

