Fluor (FLR +7.8%) bumps off YTD lows after Baird upgraded shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $29 price target, expecting earnings, revenues and backlog all will "inflect positively."

"The combination of cleaner results with fewer project charges, greater visibility/confidence in where estimates should coalesce, rising commodity prices [and] a cleaned up balance sheet combine to give us greater confidence that shares are actually inexpensive, rather than just appearing to be so," analyst Andrew Wittmann writes.

"It's been our view for some time that a fundamental case for shares could not be made given so many moving parts/changes, [but] we think it's mostly behind us now with revenue, earnings, backlog all expected to inflect positively, against still depressed sentiment/valuation," according to Wittman.

Fluor reported Q4 earnings that beat analyst expectations while revenues fell 3% Y/Y and missed analyst estimates.