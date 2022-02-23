American Electric Power Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:27 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.94B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.