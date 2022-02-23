Anheuser-Busch InBev Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:29 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.67B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.