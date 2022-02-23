Farfetch Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.08 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $672.25M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTCH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Dilantha De Silva wrote "Why 2022 Might Be The Best Year Yet To Invest In Farfetch Stock", rating the stock Buy.