Abbott CardioMEMS HF System gains expanded heart failure indication
Feb. 23, 2022 12:32 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has granted Abbott Laboratories (ABT +0.9%) an expanded indication for the CardioMEMS HF System which will allow an additional 1.2M people access to the product.
- The CardioMEMS sensor provides advanced monitoring that can provide doctors with insights to help manage heart failure before it progresses.
- The expanded indication was supported by data from the GUIDE-HF trial.
- The sensor is a paper clip-sized device that after being placed in the pulmonary artery, monitors for pressure changes that indicate worsening heart failure.
