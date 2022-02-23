Abbott CardioMEMS HF System gains expanded heart failure indication

Feb. 23, 2022

  • The U.S. FDA has granted Abbott Laboratories (ABT +0.9%) an expanded indication for the CardioMEMS HF System which will allow an additional 1.2M people access to the product.
  • The CardioMEMS sensor provides advanced monitoring that can provide doctors with insights to help manage heart failure before it progresses.
  • The expanded indication was supported by data from the GUIDE-HF trial.
  • The sensor is a paper clip-sized device that after being placed in the pulmonary artery, monitors for pressure changes that indicate worsening heart failure.
