Eldorado Gold Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.11 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $237.82M (-14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Taylor Dart recently wrote "Eldorado Gold: A Beat And Raise For This Mid-Tier Producer", rating the stock Hold.