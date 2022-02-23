Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:33 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.61 (compared to -$2.33 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.21M (compared to $9.58M in year ago quarter).
- Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.