Coinbase Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 23, 2022 12:37 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

The largest U.S. based crypto exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The stock has been reacting sharply to earning numbers and can easily gap/down depending on the numbers.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B.

Key Metrics:

Investors' focus would be largely on monthly transacting users ((MTUs)) which fell in Q3 to 7.4M from 8.8M in Q2. In its Q3 report, the company forecasts a range of average retail MTUs of 8.0M-8.5M in FY21.
Trading volume fell 29% in the last quarter compared to a 37% decline in global crypto spot trading volumes.
Asset on the platform grew to $255B in Q3.
Anticipates average net transaction revenue per user will be in the high $50s per month for 2021.

Earning Snapshot:

The company stock slides 14% after reporting Q3 earnings amid declining crypto prices.

Share prices are down 50% after reporting Q3 results. The stock just hit a record low of $162.2/share on Jan 28, 2022 and is currently trading near $176.76/share.

During Q4, the company diversified into NFT marketplace to make minting, trading easier.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

SA contributor Rumak Research endorses strong buy on Coinbase amid strong growth opportunities ahead.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.