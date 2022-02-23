The largest U.S. based crypto exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The stock has been reacting sharply to earning numbers and can easily gap/down depending on the numbers.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B.

Key Metrics:

Trading volume fell 29% in the last quarter compared to a 37% decline in global crypto spot trading volumes. Asset on the platform grew to $255B in Q3. Anticipates average net transaction revenue per user will be in the high $50s per month for 2021. Earning Snapshot: The company stock slides 14% after reporting Q3 earnings amid declining crypto prices. Share prices are down 50% after reporting Q3 results. The stock just hit a record low of $162.2/share on Jan 28, 2022 and is currently trading near $176.76/share. Investors' focus would be largely on monthly transacting users ((MTUs)) which fell in Q3 to 7.4M from 8.8M in Q2. In its Q3 report , the company forecasts a range of average retail MTUs of 8.0M-8.5M in FY21.

During Q4, the company diversified into NFT marketplace to make minting, trading easier.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

SA contributor Rumak Research endorses strong buy on Coinbase amid strong growth opportunities ahead.