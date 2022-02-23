Coinbase Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
The largest U.S. based crypto exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
The stock has been reacting sharply to earning numbers and can easily gap/down depending on the numbers.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B.
Key Metrics:
Earning Snapshot:
The company stock slides 14% after reporting Q3 earnings amid declining crypto prices.
During Q4, the company diversified into NFT marketplace to make minting, trading easier.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.
SA contributor Rumak Research endorses strong buy on Coinbase amid strong growth opportunities ahead.