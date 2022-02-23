Carvana Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.82 and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.51B (+91.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVNA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Moonshot Equity Analysis last week wrote "Carvana - Running Out Of Steam But Not Done", rating the stock Buy.