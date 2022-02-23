Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 12:39 PM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.73 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$12B (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.