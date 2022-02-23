Monster Beverage Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.61 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.33B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- SA contributor Eric Sprague last month wrote with Buy rating, "The Monster Beverage Springboard Into Alcohol".